Daniel Jones enjoyed a breakout campaign with the New York Giants last season, leading them all the way to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, where they ultimately came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones played a big role in the team's success, and if you ask one of his offensive lineman, Mark Glowinski, there's reason to believe that he will be even better in 2023.

Jones put together the best passing season of his career with New York (317/472, 3205 YDS, 15 TD, 5 INT), while also being unleashed as a runner in Brian Daboll's offensive system (120 CAR, 708 YDS, 7 TD). Jones finally managed to live up to expectations with the Giants, and because of that, Glowinski believes that he won't have nearly as much pressure on his shoulders this upcoming season.

“I think it's going to be even a better season now that he has … that little bit of sense of relief in the sense that he doesn't have to prove (anything) to anybody and now he can just go out there and have fun and kick a–. And I think that's what was showing last year.” – Mark Glowinski, The Ross Tucker Football Podcast

Glowinski makes a fair point here, as Jones dealt with quite a bit of criticism early on in his career after some rough seasons with New York. So after a strong 2022 campaign, is it worth it to bank on Jones to continue to improve his play under center for the Giants? Glowinski certainly thinks so, and with a new assortment of weapons, its clear expectations surrounding Jones and the Giants have reached a new level.