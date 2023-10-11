The New York Giants and New York Jets are both staring down the specter of a season without the playoffs. Daboll, the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year, witnessed his Giants soundly defeated by the Miami Dolphins by a score of 31-16 this past weekend.

Former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Jets beat the Broncos as Saleh's team made the most of its Sunday opportunity vs. a hapless AFC rival. The Jets remain just 2-3 on the season, in danger of falling far behind the 4-1 Miami Dolphins on the season.

The winds of change are swirling for both Big Apple NFL franchises. The Jets are looking for Mecole Hardman trade destinations with at least three of them in mind. Giants QB Daniel Jones has been under fire for his subpar play but updated fans on his injury status for this coming weekend.

With another weekend of NFL action on tap, both New York teams have fixed their eyes on an offensive lineman who could bolster depth in a big way, as noted by NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

Veteran OL La'El Collins worked out for the #Jets today — and now is on the way to visit the #Giants, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

“The Jets better not fumble this one,” one fan said in response. “Thanks for the update #Jets,” another fan said.

“Makes sense for both teams,” another fan added. “Jets have injuries and Giants have injuries, and are giving opposing teams free access to opposing QBs on the regular.”

Collins is a former Dallas Cowboy who signed with the Bengals during the 2022 offseason as a prized addition to a team with Super Bowl aspirations. He was placed on the PUP list prior to the 2023 season long after he suffered torn ligaments in his left knee in Week 16 of the 2022 season.

A seven-year veteran, he started fifteen games at right tackle last season and was expected to provide depth for the Bengals at right tackle behind new starter Jonah Williams.

Collins has talent but finished just 57th out 64 players in pass block win rate last season with the team.