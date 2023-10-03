Most people hate Mondays. But Monday might even have a bigger dislike for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who once again started a week with a loss. It has become almost like a tradition for New York to lose on a Monday since Jones started to take over as the team's starter under center in 2019. So bad that New York is actually winless so far in seven starts in a Monday Night Football game, according to Trey Wingo.

With Daniel Jones under center here’s what the @Giants have looked like on Monday Night Football:

*0-7

*are -82 in point differential

*Jones has thrown 10 INTs vs 8 TDs and last night lost his 24th fumble.. most in the NFL since 2019.

It’s a PROBLEM

During Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks, Jones and the Giants embarrassed themselves again in front of a national TV audience. They couldn't get into a rhythm on offense, with Daniel Jones throwing for 203 passing yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions on 27-for-34 completions. One of his picks was intercepted for a pick-six by a rookie. Moreover, Jones was thoroughly abused in the pocket by the Seahawks' defense, which tied a single-game franchise record of 11 sacks.

If it were not for a second-half comeback against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones and the Giants would have been winless at this point of the 2023 NFL regular season. The Giants have plenty of issues to fix. It's not just Daniel Jones. But as the most important player of the Giants, he will always be the first one to catch the heat.