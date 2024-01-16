While Dusty Baker retired after the 2023 season, he now finds himself back in baseball with the San Francisco Giants.

After a successful run as manager of the Houston Astros, Dusty Baker retired from his post following the 2023 season. But when the San Francisco Giants came calling, Baker couldn't resist coming back to baseball.

San Francisco has hired Baker to an intriguing role within their front office, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The long-time manager will be an advisor working with both President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi in terms of on field field success and President Larry Baer in terms of the business operations of the Giants.

Baker in the Bay

Baker has been in MLB since 1968, first as a player then as a manager. Still, he hasn't had a front office role until now. Still, San Francisco values what Baker brings both on and off the diamond. He'll be a valuable voice in helping the Giants make any decision that can improve their franchise.

The manager also has ample experience watching the Giants succeed. He served as the team's manager from 1993-2002. He went 840-715 overall, winning the NL pennant in 2022. San Francisco had three total playoff appearances under Baker.

Dusty Baker spent 26 as a manager in MLB, spending time with five different teams. He held a 2,183-1,862 record, winning a World Series with the Astros in 2022. Baker was named Manager of the Year three times.

Now, he'll shift into a front office role with the Giants. San Francisco has only made the playoffs twice since 2016, losing in the NLDS both twice. With some Baker magic, the Giants are hoping to get back on track and back into the playoffs in 2024.