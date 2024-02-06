The Giants are looking to bolster their lineup with one of the best power hitters left in free agency.

While the San Francisco Giants have been active in the free agency and trade market, their offseason pales in comparison to that of the Los Angeles Dodgers. But as the Giants look to stay afloat in the NL West, San Francisco has their eyes on an upper echelon slugger.

The Giants are, “in talks” with Jorge Soler over a potential contract, via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. There is no word on how far those discussions have gone or if San Francisco is viewed as the favorite.

Still, as Soler looks for his next team, the Giants are one suitor looking to bring a deal to the finish line. Adding Soler to the lineup would give San Francisco some much needed pop in the lineup.

The outfielder/designated hitter spent the 2023 season with the Miami Marlins, appearing in 137 games. On the way to his first career All-Star nomination, Soler hit .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI. Over his 10-year MLB career, the slugger has hit .243 with 170 home runs and 452 RBI. He is a two-time World Series champion and a former World Series MVP.

If signed, the Giants would hope Soler could propel a World Series run in San Francisco. If he was on the team during the 2023 season, Soler would've ranked first on the club in both home runs and RBI.

Due to his prodigious power, Jorge Soler has solicited interest from numerous teams around the league. But now the Giants have emerged and are working to put his signature on paper. He may not be Shohei Ohtani, but San Francisco still wants to compete in the NL West.