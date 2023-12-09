While it's not Shohei Ohtani or Cody Bellinger, the Giants added another slugger to their roster on Friday.

After missing out on the playoffs, the San Francisco Giants went into the offseason hoping to make some additions on offense. While it isn't Shohei Ohtani or even Cody Bellinger, the Giants did add a slugger to their roster on Friday.

San Francisco has signed utility man Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post. The official details of Tsutsugo's contract have not yet been revealed.

Tsutsugo spent this last season playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, appearing in just 50 games. He hit .171 with two home runs and 19 RBI. Over his three-year MLB career, Tsutsugo has hit .197 with 18 home runs and 75 RBI over 182 games.

Since joining MLB with the Tampa Bay Rays, Tsutsugo has struggled to find his footing at the major league level. He has bounced around various clubs and even spent some time with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic Professional League.

But San Francisco clearly sees something in Tsutsugo. Perhaps it is his positional versatility. The 30-year-old has spent 66 games at first base, 46 games in the outfield and 16 games at third base in the major leagues. A player that can field all over the diamond is certainly valuable.

Ultimately, the Giants are looking to add some firepower to their offense. San Francisco ranked 24th in the league with 674 runs scored in 2023. They had the seventh-most strikeouts with 1,492.

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo won't suddenly turn the Giants into world beaters. His track record doesn't necessarily give reason for the highest amount of optimism. But this early into the offseason, San Francisco is willing to take a chance. If Tsutsugo can bounce back in San Francisco it would be like finding a diamond in the rough.