New York Giants star Saquon Barkley came close to sitting out the 2023 season in a holdout amid his contract dispute with the team that spilled into the start of training camp. The two sides eventually came to an agreement on a one-year deal with incentives, and Barkley reported to training camp. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the star halfback said that he had an “epiphany” in explanation of why he decided not to sit out games, per SNY.

Saquon Barkley says that he seriously considered sitting out training camp: pic.twitter.com/VJPwDA7aAc — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 27, 2023

“I’ll be completely honest — If I sat out this year and we didn’t have a good record, do you think that’s gonna make another team in free agency or the Giants want to have me come back the next year after I sat out a whole year? ‘We want to give you $15 million a year now.’ I don’t think that’s how it’s going to work. After having conversations and really breaking it down, you say the only way that I’m going to make a change or do something that’s gonna benefit for myself and my family is doing what I do best. That’s showing up, playing the game I love and do it at a high level.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barkley has a point. While it's entirely likely the Giants could again place the franchise tag on the star next offseason, that's far less likely if Barkley goes out and has another big year.

Playing at his very best will make it more likely that the Giants- or another team, as Barkley acknowledges- will pay him a contract he feels he deserves.

None of that is possible unless Barkley, as he says, shows up and plays at a high level. Giants fans are certainly glad Barkley made the decision he did, as he will be an important piece of the puzzle to this team potentially taking the next step in 2023.