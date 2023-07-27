New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reported to training camp, signing a one-year deal that allows him to make up to $11 million this season after not being able to come to a long-term agreement with the Giants. Barkley spoke about the failure to come to a long-term agreement with the Giants in his first appearance with the media at training camp.

Saquon Barkley was asked whether or not he was disappointed that a long-term contract did not get done.

“I could and lie to you and be like ‘I wasn't disappointed' or I wasn't this, that and the third,” Barkley said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “I mean, that would just be a flat-out lie. But I am mature enough to understand that it's a business. I understand that deals don't get done every year.”

‘I could tell you I’m not disappointed, that would be a flat-out lie.” — Saquon Barkley. 👇 pic.twitter.com/X2Sa65OH6M — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) July 27, 2023

Barkley said that both sides felt they negotiated in good faith to try to get a deal done.

There were reports that Barkley would consider sitting out regular season games if no long-term deal got done, and he was asked about his decision to come to training camp and not hold out. He confirmed that he was thinking of sitting out into the regular season, but changed his mind.

“I had an epiphany,” Barkley said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I had a mindset of what I wanted to do. I changed my mind.”

Barkley and the Giants will try to build off of their success in 2022 and get back to the playoffs in 2023. After that, Barkley's contract situation will be revisited.