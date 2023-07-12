The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley are up against the clock when it comes to agreeing to a long-term contract. They have until Monday, July 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET to agree to terms, or else Barkley will have to either play for the Giants on the franchise tag or sit out the 2023 season. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason gave a prediction that should give Giants fans hope for a long-term deal on his morning show called “Boomer and Gio” on WFAN.

“I believe they”ll come up with a deal before Monday,” Boomer Esiason said on WFAN. “I just feel like he's gonna end up exhausting everything, and is gonna have to take the money. Take the deal the Giants have on the table. I've heard it may possibly be up to $14 million.”

Esiason saying he has heard the deal the Giants have on the table could be up to $14 million is significant. It is unknown whether that deal is mostly built on incentives or not.

General manager Joe Schoen has failed to come to terms on a long-term deal with Barkley going back to during the bye week of the 2022 season.

After signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term deal, Joe Schoen used the franchise tag on Barkley, which has not been signed yet.

It has been reported that negotiations are at a “stalemate” and that Barkley's status for week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys would be in question if he is unable to get a long-term deal from the team.

Daniel Jones improved significantly in 2022, but having his best playmaker in Barkley on the field week 1 against a strong Cowboys defense would be greatly beneficial.