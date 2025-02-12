Philadelphia Eagles superstars and newly-minted Super Bowl champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley were guests on Tuesday night at “The Tonight Show.”

Of course, football was a major topic, with host Jimmy Fallon asking the running back about his thoughts on the infamous “Hard Knocks” clip showing New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and team owner John Mara having a conversation in 2024 about Barkley's NFL free agency fate.

That scene is perhaps remembered the most for Mara's honest admission about having a “tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philly.”

Of course, that's exactly what happened. Nearly a year after he signed a three-year deal worth $37.75 million contract with Philadelphia, Barkley won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. As for the Giants, they won just three games and finished last in the NFC East division in the first season since parting ways with the former Penn State Nittany Lions star tailback.

After seeing the clip played on Fallon's show, Saquon Barkley clarified that the video doesn't define his connection to the team that welcomed him to the NFL.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, that clip doesn't really display my relationship I have with that organization from top to bottom,” said the 28-year-old Barkley.

“They're the people that brought me in. But after the game, so many guys and people from the organization reached out to me and were super happy to, you know, want for my birthday and see me hold that Lombardi trophy up because they know the hard work that I put in. So yeah, just that clip is in the past and I'm happy to be an Eagle. And I look at it as like Marshall Faulk, one of my favorite running backs. You know, he played for the Colts, but he's remembered as a Ram. So now I'm just trying to be remembered as an Eagle.”

During his first season with the Eagles, Saquon Barkley immediately became a serious NFL Most Valuable Player contender. While he was not able to win the award, he led the league with 2,005 rushing yards to go with 13 touchdowns on 345 carries while also producing 278 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions and 43 targets across 16 games.