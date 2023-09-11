The New York Giants' 40-0 shutout loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 was a beatdown of epic proportions. Giants head coach Brian Daboll stated the obvious in his post-game press conference on Sunday, per ESPN NFL Nation's Jordan Raanan.

Brian Daboll: “Tough loss, disappointing loss. Got beat all the way around. … No excuses.” pic.twitter.com/0ZJkxnSSpI — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 11, 2023

It was apparent the Brian Daboll's Giants were in for a long night on Sunday. The Cowboys' defense asserted its might on New York from the opening kickoff. After Dallas blocked Graham Gano's 58-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, the Cowboys' Noah Igbinoghene scooped up the loose ball and scored on a special teams touchdown.

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs' hit on Giants running back Saquon Barkley forced the latter to fumble late in the first quarter. The Cowboys' DaRon Bland intercepted the loose ball and took it to the end zone for a 16-0 lead. They never looked back and dealt the Giants their worst shutout loss between the two NFC East rivals.

Daniel Jones, the Giants' $160 million dollar man, didn't live up to expectations on Sunday. Jones completed just 15 of 28 passes for 104 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. To make matters worse, the Cowboys pass rush sacked him seven times.

The Giants ended a five-year playoff drought in Brian Daboll's first year as head coach in 2022. Consequently, expectations remain high this season. Unfortunately, New York made history for the wrong reasons on Sunday. The Giants' offense just couldn't get in a rhythm against a dominant Dallas defense.

Brian Daboll and Co. will look to regroup before they take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road next weekend. Hopefully, the Giants will rebound from their embarrassing season opener.