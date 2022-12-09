By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Saquon Barkley recently popped up on the New York Giants’ injury report. Head coach Brian Daboll gave a concerning update on the Giants’ star running back ahead of New York’s Week 14 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Pat Leonard.

“Brian Daboll just said it’s possible Saquon Barkley’s status for Sunday is in doubt … he hopes he will play but his neck is sore so he will see,” Leonard shared on Twitter.

Daboll added that Saquon Barkley will practice Friday. However, the running back will be limited, per Pat Leonard.

Barkley has unquestionably played a pivotal role for the Giants this season. He’s rushed for 1,055 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns and only 1 fumble. Saquon Barkley has also reeled in 40 receptions for 241 yards. His all-around versatility adds a number of different elements to New York’s offensive approach.

The Giants enter Week 14 sporting a 7-4-1 record. They are fresh off of a 20-20 draw with the Washington Commanders. And there is no question that New York will need to play a better all-around brand of football against the 11-1 Eagles on Sunday. That will prove to be quite the challenge if Saquon Barkley is held out of action. The Giants will need a fantastic effort from the defense if Barkley can’t go against Philadelphia.

For now, it seems likely that he will be a gametime decision. But the use of the word “doubt” is obviously not the best sign. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Saquon Barkley’s injury status ahead of Week 14.