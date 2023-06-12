New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is hosting his football camp powered by AMPT, which puts on a free clinic for 150 inner city youth, and he spoke to the media for the first time this offseason about his ongoing contract negotiations with the Giants.

“It's all about respect,” Saquon Barkley said of his contract negotiations, via Jordan Raanan.

The deadline for the Giants and Barkley to come to an agreement on a long-term deal is July 17. If no deal is made before then, Barkley will have to play on the franchise tag, which will give him around $10 million for the 2023 season. Barkley has not signed the franchise tag tender yet. Barkley said that sitting out the 2023 season is in play if there is no long-term deal reached by the deadline, according to Raanan.

Barkley said he wants to remain a Giant for life, and is not looking to reset the running back market, according to Raanan.

Some of Barkley's teammates and coaches showed up to his camp in support. Names included defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, new tight end Darren Waller, safety Dane Belton, linebacker Micah McFadden, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Dexter Lawrence received a long-term extension this offseason. Barkley hopes his fate is the same.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Among the teammates out supporting Saquon Barkley is new TE Darren Waller. Dane Belton and Micah McFadden also out here in Jersey City. #giants #ampt pic.twitter.com/vxYRTgrAtB — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 11, 2023

Wink Martindale popping in! Also Dexter Lawrence in the house. https://t.co/VR8iNaYU6K pic.twitter.com/tCC1QdhnYk — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 11, 2023

Running backs who have been unable to agree to long-term deals have sat out seasons before. It happened when Le'Veon Bell sat out of the 2018 season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is the same issue that Barkley is having with the Giants right now.

The negotiations between Barkley and the Giants throughout the summer will be worth tracking for Giants fans. July 17 is the date to watch.