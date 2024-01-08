Saquon Barkley spoke about how he would feel if the New York Giants used the franchise tag on him for a second season in a row.

The New York Giants wrapped up their season with a 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles to finish on a high note in 2023, but it was a frustrating season for running back Saquon Barkley, who will once again be a free agent this offseason. It is possible that Giants general manager Joe Schoen will place the franchise tag on Barkley for the second season in a row, and the running back opened up on how he would feel if that does happen again.

“They did it last year. So, I'm numb to it,” Saquon Barkley said, via Field Level Media. “I don't have any feelings toward that at all. If you're going to do it, just don't wait until March 5. Just get it over with. If not, let me go. Simple.”

If Joe Schoen uses the franchise tag on Barkley again, he would receive around $12 million in 2024. With safety Xavier McKinney being a free agent this offseason and a candidate to receive the tag as well, there is a lot of uncertainty with the Giants when it comes to those two players. Regarding a use of the franchise tag again for Barkley, Schoen said he would not shy away from using it.

“That's a tool we have at our disposal,” Schoen said of using the franchise tag with Barkley. “I'm not saying we will or we won't. A lot of those conversations will be had in the next month or so.”

Barkley ran for 962 yards in 2023 with the Giants and average under four yards-per-carry behind a weak offensive line. It will be interesting to see if Barkley will get tagged again, or if he will hit the open market.