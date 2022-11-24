Published November 24, 2022

Steph Curry is the San Francisco Giants’ latest chess move in their free agency pitch to star slugger Aaron Judge, who was in the Bay Area meeting with the club. It was reported that the Giants had a “productive” meeting with the Linden, California native- and the club is hoping that the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter aided their efforts to woo Judge.

When asked about his free agency pitch to Judge, Steph Curry said something that will make Boston Red Sox fans very pleased, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports.

“I met him before this,” Curry said of Judge. “We’ve talked before. So . . . let’s put it this way: I am doing my part as a loyal Red Sox fan.”

When asked about his Aaron Judge free agency pitch, Steph Curry first said “he can neither confirm nor deny” the reports.

Unable to contain himself, the Warriors star then burst into laughter, telling reporters he is “doing his part as a loyal Red Sox fan.”

New York Yankees fans won’t want to hear that. Curry went on to say that the two star players attempted to arrange a meeting but when the Warriors’ flight arrived too late, they sent each other text messages instead.

The Giants, who have repeatedly said that financials won’t get in the way of their pursuit of any free agent this offseason, are clearly hoping that the hometown factor, the money and Steph Curry’s star power will propel them over the goal line in their Judge pursuit.

And Steph Curry, an excited 16-year-old fan when the Red Sox completed their amazing comeback down 3-0 to the Yankees, is hoping to stick it to the Bronx Bombers one more time.