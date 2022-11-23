Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants reportedly had a “productive” meeting on Tuesday, per Jon Morosi.

“I’m told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Very significant development there.”

Morosi continued by explaining how the Giants may have used Judge’s fandom of the team, as he grew up near the area, to their advantage. He followed that up by revealing when an offer could be made.

“I’m told it was a very productive meeting, I don’t think right now that there has been an offer made yet. But I do expect that could happen within the week.”

The Giants are hoping to land Judge. Joc Pederson even attempted to recruit the slugger.

👀 The Giants’ Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) posted this on his Instagram: pic.twitter.com/jIXD89ifZg — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 23, 2022

Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford echoed Pederson’s message to Judge.

#SFGiants Brandon Crawford echoed Joc Pederson's message to Aaron Judge "That uni looks nice"#MLBpic.twitter.com/FAMFtxx0Jd — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) November 23, 2022

Morosi finished up his MLB Network segment on Aaron Judge by discussing a potential timetable for his free agency decision.

“I believe that once Judge knows where at least the initial Giants’ offer comes in, and I do believe one is forthcoming, that there will be a fairly robust conversation to where we could see Aaron Judge signing with a team within the next two weeks. By the end of the winter meetings.”

Morosi believes Judge could sign sooner rather than later. The Giants and Yankees are considered the favorites, but the Dodgers and Mets are still in the conversation. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Aaron Judge’s free agency.