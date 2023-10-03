The San Francisco Giants were the first team to fire their manager this season, relieving Gabe Kapler of his duties after four seasons in charge. The Giants had a monumental collapse in the second half to miss the playoffs and the fans by the Bay are expecting the new skipper to right the ship and return San Francisco to postseason glory.

There is no shortage of potential candidates for the Giants managerial role and BetOnline sees former big league catcher Stephen Vogt as the frontrunner to earn the position. Vogt sits at +500 odds, even with Will Venable who is the favorite to land the Cleveland Guardians job.

Vogt played in 10 MLB seasons for six different teams, spending a year with the Giants in 2019. He immediately went into coaching upon retiring after the 2022 season, serving as the Seattle Mariners bullpen and quality control coach this year.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Vogt has a history with Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who signed the former catcher in 2019. Zaidi was also the Oakland Athletics assistant general manager for two seasons that overlapped with Vogt's tenure with the franchise.

Vogt has long said he wanted to be an MLB manager and would get plenty of votes of confidence from former teammates and coaches. He seems like the quintessential player's manager and was highly respected throughout his playing days.

The Giants haven’t hired a first-time manager in 30 years, but Stephen Vogt could break that stretch. Mark DeRosa, Bob Melvin and Mark Hallberg are other candidates for the job.