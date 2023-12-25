What a moment for the stars of New York.

Tommy DeVito is a rising star in the world of football. The New York Giants quarterback has been getting his appearance fees up along with racking up new fans every week. Much like any city that is heavily populated with stars, bumping into another big name is nothing new. But, it came to his surprise that it was New York Yankees' Aaron Judge who ended up having an insane interaction with him, via Peter Schrager of NFL on FOX.

“Two nights ago, I wanted to have dinner in the city and the table next to me was Aaron Judge. I did not want to say hello and I waited for the end of dinner. Once I went to pay, the waiter came over and said ‘Aaron tried to pay for your tab.' Then, I turned around and I was like, ‘This guy knows who I am?' I turned around and introduced myself and that was an awesome experience because I am a Yankees fan,” Tommy DeVito recalled.

The Giants quarterback has become a big name in the world of sports. Seeing how much he values his heritage usually allures people to a charming personality. All of that added up with his quirky manager, Sean Stellato.

Make no mistake, however, because he is also a beast on the field along with other Giant's weapons. He led the team to three wins despite suffering two losses. His game leaves a lot to be improved on but flashes of greatness have surfaced to prove he is more than just a name to throw around.