The New York Giants have had an awful 2024 season. New York is 2-8 heading into Week 12 and is in contention for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants feel like they're throwing in the towel after finally benching QB Daniel Jones. Now Tommy DeVito is the QB for the rest of the season.

DeVito quickly became a fan favorite in 2023 for his competent play and immense memeability. He is ready to move past the ‘hoopla' surrounding his ‘Tommy Cutlets' persona and simply focus on football.

“Last year was a good story and all, how it happened,” DeVito said on Wednesday per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. “All the fun and games outside, it was fun. That was last year. I'm sticking to football now. Not that I wasn't before.”

DeVito elaborated that he has advised his inner circle to keep unnecessary stories from hitting the press.

“The external stuff will be on pause. I already had talks with everybody around me, my inner circle. Want it to stay very tight and make sure that everything is about production on Sunday.”

DeVito passed for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games played in 2023. He also added 36 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown.

It seems unlikely that DeVito can realistically win the Giants starting QB job in 2025. However, he may very well be auditioning for a long-term backup QB gig in The Big Apple.

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence issues strong guarantee amid QB switch to Tommy DeVito

Giants fans are not the only ones cheering about Brian Daboll turning to Tommy DeVito.

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence issued a strong guarantee related to the recent QB change in New York.

“I trust what the coaches think, and they think Tommy is the best way to go. I'm going to rally along that, and I'm going to play my hardest for Tommy, just like I played my hardest for Daniel and whoever goes after that,” Lawrence said on Wednesday via Art Stapleton.

This is exactly the kind of leadership that New York needs right now. There are not many veteran players with the street cred of Dexter Lawrence, which makes him a hugely important player in New York's locker room.

Lawrence also spoke about how difficult it is to decide to change QBs during the season.

“[Daboll] just said it was a hard decision,” Lawrence said via Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. “I'm sure it's hard. He's the QB1. To me, the best quarterback on the team. But they see things differently. I guess that's all that matters.”

It will be interesting to see how the Giants attack the QB position during the offseason.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves. Next up for the Giants is a Week 12 matchup against the Buccaneers.