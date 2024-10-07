The New York Giants upset the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. They won 29-20 thanks to a great offensive performance and a blocked field goal that turned into a touchdown. Even after allowing a first-quarter fumble return for a touchdown, the Giants prevailed. After the game, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was on Instagram Live and caught head coach Brian Daboll's NSFW message.

Robinson and his teammates were singing and dancing in the locker room after the big win. Just a few seconds later, you see Daboll come in and say “Stop posting that s***!” sternly. Robinson obliged, turning off the stream immediately. After a great win and a great day for Robinson, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood here.

Star rookie Malik Nabers was out of this game with a concussion. Devin Singletary was out with an injury as well, leaving Robinson as one of the lone options for Daniel Jones to target. He responded with six catches on nine targets for 36 yards. It was Darius Slayton who truly stepped up for the Giants, with 122 yards and a touchdown.

Whether or not Robinson is posting the post-game celebrations, the Giants appear to be clicking on offense. With or without Nabers, Jones and this receiving core have connected and could lead the Giants to a surprise playoff bid.

Can this win start a run for the Giants?

The Giants were not expected to win this game coming in. Without their top receiver and running back, it was going to be tough sledding against the 3-1 Seahawks. They were able to shred the shorthanded Seattle defense just like Detroit was on Monday and win the game. Looking ahead on their schedule, could the Giants start making a run?

Their next game is the biggest one yet, as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime on Sunday night. The Giants struggled in their one primetime game so far this season, losing 20-15 to the Cowboys in Week 4. While the Bengals have name-brand offensive players, their defense has been brutal this season. If Nabers plays, expect this Giants offense to get rolling against the Bengals defense.

After that, NFC East play continues against the Philadelphia Eagles. With the way their coaching staff has handled the beginning of this season, truly anything is possible. The Giants are finally rounding into form after years of dysfunction has brought everyone's job into question. Even with Jayden Daniels now in their division, there is hope that Brian Daboll and the G-Men can rip off a few wins in a row.