New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was under center for the injured Daniel Jones on Sunday, but he was also dealt a brutal blow, exiting in the first half with a nasty rib injury. Taylor ultimately spent the night in hospital as a precautionary move, but the signal-caller was released on Monday afternoon and will be week-to-week for the time being. Via Adam Schefter:

“Giants’ QB Tyrod Taylor was discharged from the hospital today after being taken there Sunday for precautionary reasons due to a rib injury, per source. For now, Taylor is considered week to week.”

Taylor was just 4 for 7 for eight yards before departing but also ran for 33 yards on five carries. The 34-year-old has been performing rather well for the Giants in Jones' place, throwing for 279 yards last week in a win over the Washington Commanders.

With Danny Dimes still on the shelf and Taylor likely out for Week 10, it looks like it'll be Tommy DeVito as QB1. The 25-year-old attempted just seven passes Sunday against the New York Jets. He didn't complete a throw until OT, though.

Things are looking very grim for New York, who sit at 2-6 after the 13-10 overtime loss. Although Jones isn't expected to miss the rest of the season, it's frankly unknown when he could return to the Giants.

As for Tyrod Taylor, any type of injury to the ribs doesn't heal quickly. He could be out for weeks depending on recovery. The G-Men will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 on the road before visiting the mighty Dallas Cowboys.