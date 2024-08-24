The New York Giants are wrapping up their preseason on Saturday, August 24, with a matchup against their inter-city rivals, the Jets. It will be the last opportunity for Giants' reserve quarterback Tommy DeVito to deliver for his team this preseason and potentially beat out Drew Lock, this year's free agent arrival, for the No. 2 job.

After practice Thursday, DeVito was asked about whether how he might feel if this preseason finale could be his last time strapping it up for the Giants and gave an earnest response, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

“It’s not my decision. It’s not in my hands,” DeVito said. “So for me, it’s just to continue, every time I’m out on the field, showing what I proved really to myself, first and foremost, that I belong somewhere in the NFL. Honestly, I want to be with the Giants, but when I’m out there on the field, I just continue to try to get out and get better each play and every day.”

DeVito arrived as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and made it to the practice squad. He ended up playing Week 8 after the Giants' backup, Tyrod Taylor, was injured.

DeVito's story resonated with the fanbase. His parents live near the team facilities, so he lived with them during his rookie season. His Italian heritage made him fit right into the demographics of New York and nearby New Jersey.

What makes for a good story, though, may not last much longer as the Giants may need rely more on a backup given the struggles of starting Daniel Jones.

The uncertain future for Tommy DeVito, Daniel Jones and all the Giants' quarterbacks

With all the attention paid to the Giants' front office during the offseason edition of Hard Knocks, Daniel Jones has been under the microscope. He spoke about his motivations and feelings after seeing himself on the show and being talked about by others via Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com.

“Look, obviously there’s something inside of you that kind of gets going and it ticks you off a little bit to see,” Jones continued. “It’s not fun and not something that you’re excited about. Like I said, it is what it is at this point and it’s my job to play well regardless.”

Such is the life of someone living in the public eye. So, while DeVito waffles over his future with the franchise, not much else is certain in the long-term on the Giants' quarterback depth chart. Not until Jones can provide the stability, consistency and production the team so desperately needs.