The New York Giants' Week 3 opponent will be none other than one of the favorites to win the NFC this year, the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers are the current leaders of the NFC West at 2-0, while the Giants are 1-1 in what looks to be a two-team race in the NFC East between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

No one has forgotten what happened to the Giants in Week 1 when they were annihilated by the Cowboys and their unrelenting defense. The Giants were flat out embarrassed on prime-time television on Sunday Night Football, getting shut out 40-0. Somehow, Daniel Jones not only still has a job as the starting quarterback of the Giants, but he's also still alive after the Cowboys' defense sacked him seven times and picked him off twice, once for a touchdown. Of course, the Giants really don't have a choice after re-signing him to a new four-year, $160 million deal with $82 million of that fully guaranteed.

Week 2 for the Giants was looking much the same, as New York was down 20-0 to the Arizona Cardinals at the half. This was the same Cardinals team without Kyler Murray or really anyone else noteworthy outside of maybe running back James Conner, as it's a team expected to finish with a top-5 draft pick by season's end. However, the Giants, after six quarters of football played, finally scored in the third quarter and continued scoring for a total of 31 points to make a dramatic comeback win over the Cardinals, beating them by three points.

In comparison to their first week of play, the Giants at least showed signs of life on offense, finally scoring and putting up 31 points at a rapid rate. But again, this was the Cardinals, who are in the midst of yet another rebuild. With the 49ers up next, are we likely to see another game like the one against the Cowboys or the one against the Cardinals? Let's get into the Giants' Week 3 predictions.

4. The real Daniel Jones returns

Look, it's arguable that Jones deserved the contract he received from the Giants back in the offseason. But it's clear that head coach Brian Daboll is a bit of a quarterback whisperer—just ask Josh Allen if he misses him. Jones definitely had his most productive season last year under Daboll, but through two games this season, even in the comeback win against the Cardinals where he threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, he's still suspect at best.

Granted, some of that is probably due to his offensive line, which still looks to be a work in progress. But don't forget, Saquon Barkley is now out for this game and a few others after this. That totally changes the dynamic of this offense, taking a vital component out of it. Now, it will entirely be left up to Jones to make plays and drive this offense. That's a tall order to ask when facing yet another one of the best defenses in the league in the 49ers. Don't look for it to be the Cowboys bashing, but it still probably won't be a productive day for Jones and the Giants' offense.

3. The Giants score at least 10 points

The Giants are a 10-point underdog against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football, according to FanDuel. There are only two games with larger spreads than this, with the Chicago Bears being a 12.5-point underdog to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals a 12-point underdog to the Cowboys. The over/under is also set at 45 points. Needless to say, oddsmakers are not very convinced about the Giants.

There typically aren't many blowouts in the NFL, especially like the one the Giants suffered in Week 1 against the Cowboys. Hopefully for Giants' fans, Daboll has fixed some glaring issues on offense, and the Cardinals game was a step in the right direction. But again, this 49ers defense is loaded and much more talented than the Cardinals, with the capability of making the Giants' offense make plenty of mistakes. Don't expect another Cowboys-type shutout, but don't expect anything over maybe 10 points from the Giants either.

2. The Giants offensive line gives up four sacks

In two games, the Giants' offensive line has surrendered 10 sacks, per ESPN stat sheet. That's not good. In fact, that's downright terrible. Seven, alone, against the Cowboys was bad, but even giving up three to the Cardinals almost seems worse to some degree. So how will the 49ers do against the Giants?

The 49ers have made a total of four sacks in their two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams. They may match that total on Thursday night.

1. The Giants fall to 1-2

If you're a Giants fan reading this, it hasn't been an easy read, nor has it been an easy season thus far. Perhaps bold predictions are supposed to be made in a positive manner, but there's just not much positive about this team right now, even if they are 1-1. Again, Barkley's out, the offensive line play is terrible, and Jones will most likely be running for his life, where the entire offense will now be laid upon him. It will be a potentially fitting Thursday night game, lopsided and probably a bit sloppy, particularly for the Giants, who will fall to 1-2, losing to the 49ers by at least two scores.