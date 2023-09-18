It's too early to say that the New York Giants rescued their season with their 31-28 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, but it was a victory that restored quite a bit of faith in head coach Brain Daboll's team.

Brian Daboll shares what his confidence level is in his team after today's comeback victory: "Just believe. You can talk about it until you're blue in the face, but believe. It's got to happen. You have to see the challenges, but the results too." pic.twitter.com/Hgez1VIjhq — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 17, 2023

The Giants (1-1) trailed the lowly Arizona Cardinals 20-0 at the half, and 28-7 in the third quarter. This came on the heels of their brutal 40-0 defeat in the season opener at home against the Dallas Cowboys. Since the Giants were a playoff team a year ago, many of the team's observers were wondering what was going on.

Daboll appeared to call plays in the second half when the Giants mounted a comeback. He denied this after the game and said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka continued to serve in the play-calling role. Instead, he credited his team's overall mental toughness for a playing a key role in the comeback.

“I think we have some mentally tough players on the team and coaches,” Brian Daboll said. “It's not always easy being mentally tough when you're down — whatever it is — 60-0 after a game and a half.”

The Giants began their comeback in the third quarter when quarterback Daniel Jones scored on a 14-yard run and Saquon Barkley pounded the ball into the end zone from a yard out.

The Barkley touchdown began a run of 24 consecutive points that produced the victory. Jones threw 4th-quarter touchdown passes to Barkley and Isaiah Hodgins, and placekicker Graham Gano provided the winning points when he knocked home a 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining.

The Cardinals were unable to mount a drive in the dying seconds.