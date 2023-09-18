New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley injured his ankle late in the team's 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals that might keep him out for some time, but he got some good news when X-Rays came back negative after the game, according to Jordan Schultz.

The next step for Saquon Barkley is to get an MRI on Monday, according to Schultz. The Giants believe Barkley avoided a serious injury, and the MRI will be the final confirmation.

It would be huge if Barkley avoids a serious injury, as he is the Giants' best playmaker on offense. He scored two touchdowns against the Cardinals, rushing for one and receiving one from Daniel Jones, that helped the team come back from a 28-7 deficit.

Barkley also had a big run, avoiding multiple defenders on the Giants' final offensive drive which gave the team the lead for good. He was hurt in a pile up while trying to set up the go-ahead field goal by Graham Gano.

While you can never know for sure, it would be a bit of a surprise if Barkley is able to play on a short week when the Giants play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

After the Giants play the 49ers, they come home and play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, so it will be interesting to see if Barkley is able to return for that game.

Daniel Jones usually fares much better with Barkley in the backfield, so it will be important for him to return soon.