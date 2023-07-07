It remains to be seen when Saquon Barkley will show up to New York Giants training camp amid his contract dispute. When Saquon Barkley does join the team, it sounds like the Giants are going to have one determined running back.

Bakley rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards in the 2022 season. The Giants' star had totaled just 627 rushing yards in the previous two years, set back by the torn ACL he suffered early in the 2020 season. Barkley's trainer, pro elite performance specialist Nicholas Hill, told the New York Post that the veteran has focused on increasing his speed in the 2023 offseason.

“One of the big goals for him is he wanted to get back his speed burst that he felt like he had his rookie year,” said Hill, who has trained Barkley in Phoenix at Exos, a private coaching company. “He feels like he is 100 percent from the knee injury, but there’s still that little bit of another gear that he felt like he was missing.

“He definitely has that gear right now. The players did their throwing camp in Charlotte last week, and he said he’s never felt better or faster running routes.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hill cited a 39-yard run in the NFC divisional playoffs during which Barkley was tackled from behind. The Giants' running back is working to make sure those kinds of plays end in touchdowns in 2023.

“Oh, it stuck with him,” Hill said. “We talked about that play very early on. He’s a phenomenal athlete, very confident, but also self-aware. He understands the areas he needs to improve and attacks them head-on.”

Barkley is working out on the other side of the country while he technically remains unsigned. The Giants used the $10.1 million franchise tag on Barkley. The star running back hasn't signed it, hoping to ink a long-term contract.

The two sides have until July 17 to work out a contract. If no agreement is reached, Barkley can only play the 2023 season on the one-year tag.