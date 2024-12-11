With the New York Giants holding a putrid 2-11 record, head coach Brian Daboll has found himself on the hot seat. However, owner John Mara has not yet made a decision on Daboll's future.

Ultimately, it will come down to Mara's, ‘patience level,' via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Ownership doesn't want to change coaches, his colleague Dan Graziano confirmed, as New York wants some continuance. However, there is no avoiding how bad the play on the field has been.

The Giants are poised to take on the Indianapolis Colts in their final home game of the year in Week 17. If New York puts up another poor performance in front of a half-interested fan base, it may be harder for Mara to justify keeping Daboll.

It'll all come down to how Mara reads the state of the organization. If he believes Daboll can truly turn things around, he seems open to giving him another opportunity. But if the Giants' disaster season only turns more embarrassing, the owner may have no choice but to cut the cord.

To be fair to both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, they were handed their quarterback situation when they took their jobs. They had no decision making in Daniel Jones' selection. Now that he is with the Minnesota Vikings, the Giants are set to start over at the position.

With such a bad record, New York is on pace to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. They'd have their selection of quarterback, with many expecting Shedeur Sanders of Colorado to be first off the board. Molding their quarterback of the future, Daboll and Schoen could convince Mara of a brighter future.

But ultimately, the team needs to show some form of life. Any team would have optimism with the No. 1 overall pick, but John Mara needs to believe Brian Daboll is the right person to coach him. He wasn't given the fairest of shake based on Jones' outcome. But Daboll's seat is certainly hot as the regular season comes to a close.