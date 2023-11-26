New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton defied the injury odds and will be active in Week 12 against the Patriots.

Giants WR Darius Slayton was a key contributor in the upset win over the Washington Commanders in Week 11, racking up 82 receiving yards on 4 catches and a touchdown. Slayton was expected to be out after earning the doubtful tag, as no player in 11 weeks through the season had been listed as doubtful going into Sunday and then played. Shockingly, though, Slayton's condition improved and he's healthy enough to play against the Patriots.

It's a big boost for a Giants offense that has been hammered by injuries this year. Tight end Darren Waller is still out with a hamstring injury. Quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor are out as well, giving Tommy Devito another start at QB this week.

While Darius Slayton will be active in Week 12 for the Giants and expected to play, Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence will not play due to a hamstring injury.

On the season, Darius Slayton has 30 receptions for 419 yards and a touchdown. New York's passing game has been one of the worst in the league, as Slayton leads the team in receiving yards despite his low totals. Only Saquon Barkley has more than one receiving touchdown for the Giants.

We'll see if the Giants can pull off a second straight win against the struggling Patriots in Week 12.