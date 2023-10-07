The world of celebrity romance is abuzz with whispers as supermodel Gigi Hadid and acclaimed actor Bradley Cooper were recently spotted sharing an intimate dinner in New York City. The duo's outing has ignited speculations about a potential budding romance between them despite Gigi Hadid's split with Zayn Malik back in 2021.

Both Hadid and Cooper, who are currently believed to be single, were seen leaving the dinner venue in New York City and even departed in the same car, further fueling the rumors. The sighting comes months after Hadid's rumored romance with actor Leonardo DiCaprio seemed to have fizzled out.

The Daily Mail captured the two leaving dinner at New York City's Via Carota, which has become a hot topic of discussion among fans and celebrity news enthusiasts. While neither Hadid nor Cooper has commented on the speculations, their dinner date has certainly caught the attention of many.

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper spotted on a dinner date together in NYC 👀#gigihadid #bradleycooper #viacarota pic.twitter.com/zxEIvJQfzd — Sussan Mourad (@Sussan_Mourad) October 6, 2023

Bradley Cooper, known for his roles in movies like “Silver Linings Playbook,” previously dated model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter. On the other hand, Gigi Hadid, one of the top models in the industry, has been in the limelight for her relationships as well as her professional achievements and similarly has a child with Zayn Malik.

As rumors continue to flood the internet, fans are eagerly waiting for any confirmation or denial from the two stars. Until then, the speculations continue, and the world watches with bated breath to see if this might be the beginning of Hollywood's next power couple.