Now that the Tom Brady-Irina Shayk dating rumors seem to be heating up, it's time for the inevitable second stage in the evolution of the celebrity dating narrative — famous exes weighing in on their thoughts about the new couple. First up is Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, who apparently is taking the news of her ex-husband's new sleepover buddy in stride.

A source close to Gisele told TMZ when asked about the pairing, “Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.” Whoa, whoa, save the emotional stuff for the comment section when they go Insta-official, Gisele. I mean, it's helpful to my freedom that you moved on could bring a tear to even Bill Belichick's soulless eyes.

But who couldn't stop oneself from getting emotional over Tom and Irina's meet-cute? It's a classic tale of romance really, that's difficult to put into words, but I'll try… Brady and Shayk were at a billionaire's wedding last month, where a lot of models were hitting on Brady, and apparently now he's choosing Shayk. Huh, I guess it wasn't actually that difficult to put into words.

Anyway, it's nice Gisele is happy for Brady. And really, what greater proof could there be that you've moved on from a tough divorce from your foreign-born supermodel wife than… dating another foreign-born model?

Maybe Tom just has a type.

Regardless, the source also added to TMZ that Gisele and Irina are not friends, but they have known each other through the model circuit for years and have always been cordial when they cross paths. Unless they happen to cross paths on the runway, then they'd simply be fierce toward each other, because there's no room for cordiality on the runway (if Tyra Banks has taught us anything).

Now all that's left to do is wait to see what their other famous exes think about the new lovebirds. What profound nuggets of amorous wisdom might Shayk's baby-daddy Bradley Cooper add to the conversation? What Shakespearean odes to love will

Bridget Moynahan regale us with? What unintelligible and bigoted tirades might Ye (also an ex of Shayke) release into the ether? What poetry is afoot in the response of Shayke's longtime footballer former beau Cristiano Ronaldo? We all wait with bated breath to hear the answers.

In the meantime, let's hope Tom Brady has true feelings for Irina Shayk and isn't simply trying to “win” this divorce. After all, Gisele Bündchen has reportedly been spending considerable time with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente since she and Tom split. Sources close to Gisele have steadily and continuously denied that they're dating — even though a woman dating her jiu-jitsu instructor named Joaquim Valente sounds like the premise of every romance novel ever written!

But perish the thought of Tom Brady‘s feelings for Irina Shayk being anything less than genuine and heartfelt. I mean, truly, what in Brady's character could even lead one to surmise he has an overly competitive spirit that values winning above all else anyway? (Oops, never mind, I heard it as I typed it…) Hey, you know what, let's just keep refreshing Bradley Cooper's Twitter until he hits us with a reaction tweet!