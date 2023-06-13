Irina Shayk is not here for the Tom Brady dating rumors. The rumor began when Shayk and Brady were invited to a

wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick, in Sardinia, Italy last week. A Page Six article claimed that the model she “followed him around” the festivities “all weekend.” The report also claimed that she was even “throwing herself at him” at the wedding.

The report even claimed that Brady was “not interested” in Shayk's alleged advances.

A rep for the model said that the claim is “totally fictional.” Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management, also told DailyMail.com: that “this story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening.”

Last week a friend of the model came to her defense and told the outlet that there is nothing romantic between the two.

“They’re just friends. They have a purely platonic relationship,” the friend claimed.

Brady and Gisele Buündchen announced their split last year after more than a decade of marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the quarterback wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

As for Shayk, she shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with actor Bradley Cooper. Cooper and Shayk split in 2019.