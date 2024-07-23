Glen Powell could be gearing up for Top Gun 3 soon.

During an interview with Josh Horowitz, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Powell were asked if a Normal People continuation or Top Gun 3 is likelier to come first.

“I mean, I have a date,” Powell said of Top Gun 3.

Horowitz was then asked if he “knows things you can't say,” to which Powell replied, “Um, Josh, we should go to the next question.”

So, it sounds like Powell has a meeting or production start date in the back of his mind. Fans will have to wait to hear more about the upcoming sequel.

What is Top Gun 3?

Top Gun 3 is the third installment in the Tom Cruise-led franchise. A third movie was a no-brainer after the success of Maverick, the long-awaited 2022 sequel.

The sequel was able to bring OG stars like Cruise and Val Kilmer back while also introducing a new-age cast. Powell was a part of that new cast, which also featured Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, and Monica Barbaro. Jennifer Connelly starred in it as well as Penny Benjamin.

Maverick was a surprise 2022 box office hit. Despite coming nearly three decades after the previous movie, Maverick made almost $1.5 billion worldwide at the box office. It made $718 million domestically and $776 overseas.

If not for Avatar: The Way of Water, another long-awaited sequel, Maverick would have been the highest-grossing movie of 2022. The Way of Water made over $2.3 billion during its theatrical run. The only other movie to top $1 billion was Jurassic World: Dominion.

In January 2024, Top Gun 3 was announced. Cruise, Teller, and Powell are all set to reprise their respective roles. Director Joseph Kosinski and writer Ehren Kruger will also return.

Who is Glen Powell?

Thanks to the Top Gun franchise, Glen Powell has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Early in his career, Powell had roles in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, The Wendell Baker Story, and Fast Food Nation.

He continued his career with small roles in The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 4, Ride Along 2, Hidden Figures, and Set It Up.

His biggest pre-Top Gun role was in Scream Queens. Powell starred in the series from 2015-16 as Chad Radwell. He led the first season before being relegated to a recurring role in the second.

2022 was Powell's breakout year. He first reunited with Fast Food Nation director Richard Linklater and starred in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. Powell was next seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which put him on the mainstream map. He next starred and executive produced Devotion, a war drama with Jonathan Majors.

The following year, Powell had another banner year. He once again collaborated with Linklater, co-writing and starring in Hit Man. The movie premiered at the 2023 Venice Film Festival before being acquired by Netflix. The streaming service subsequently released the movie in theaters in May 2024 and on Netflix the following month.

Later that year, Powell starred with Sydney Sweeney in Anyone but You. The rom-com was an unexpected hit, grossing over $220 million at the box office. He now stars in Twisters as the storm-chasing social media influencer Tyler Owens.