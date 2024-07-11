Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are best friends.

Speaking to Variety, Edgar-Jones was asked about her Normal People co-star. They recently hosted a charity event centered around the hit show and also attended the Glastonbury Festival together.

“Paul is one of my lifetime best friends,” Edgar-Jones said. “He’s an incredibly grounded person and I am too, I think, so it’s nice to be able to have those touchstones and those people you can laugh about it with and be lighthearted with.

“We met when I was 20 and Paul was 22; I’m so excited to see where we’ll be at 32, 42, and what life will bring us,” she concluded.

As for Normal People and why it still resonates, Edgar-Jones gave her theory on the matter.

“Like at Glasto, the thing that I was recognized for the most is [Normal People] still, and usually people just say, ‘It meant so much to me,'” Edgar-Jones explained.” The thing I love people saying the most is, ‘It made me contact my ex.’ Especially when much older people say, ‘I just wanted to reach out to the person I was with when I was 17 just to say you were a big part of my history and thanks for being part of who I am, the tapestry of my life.’

“And that I really love, because I’m a massive romantic,” Edgar-Jones continued.

Who are “best friends” Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal?

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are two rising stars in Hollywood. The former got her acting start with a recurring role in Cold Feet as Olivia Marsden. That same year, Edgar-Jones starred in Outnumbered.

She made her big screen debut starring in Pond Life in 2018. Edgar-Jones then returned to TV to star in episodes of Gentleman Jack, War of the Worlds, and Normal People.

In 2022, she starred in Fresh with Sebastian Stan. The horror movie premiered at Sundance before being acquired by Searchlight Pictures. Her next major role was as Kya in the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing.

Coming up, she stars opposite Glen Powell in Twisters. Lee Isaac Chung directed the standalone sequel, which also stars Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, and Maura Tierney.

Mescal, on the other hand, got his big break starring in Normal People. He previously starred in stage productions before landing the TV series.

He then had a small role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, which featured heavy hitters such as Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jessie Buckley.

After starring in God’s Creatures, Mescal starred in the movie that would change his career: Aftersun. The performance landed him a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars, ultimately losing to Brendan Frasier for his in The Whale. His next movies included Carmen, All of Us Strangers, and Foe.

Next, Mescal stars in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2. In the long-awaited sequel, Mescal plays the protagonist, Lucius Verus, who fights his way up the ranks of the arena akin to Maximus in the first one. Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen also star in it.