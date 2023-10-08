This past weekend, rapper GloRilla made headlines when she performed at the Alabama State University Homecoming. The rising rap superstar star from Memphis, Tennessee wowed the crowd with her energetic performance and uniquely southern sound. But what caught people's attention even more this weekend was a picture she posted on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBCU Pulse (@hbcupulse)

In the photo, GloRilla can be seen wearing Alabama State apparel, gear that she seemingly rocked during her performance at the HBCU. GloRilla is an HBCU Homecoming mainstay, performing at several homecoming concerts last year such as in Greensboro, North Carolina for North Carolina A&T. Although her success has grown within the past year, she’s still embraced HBCUs and is performing at several this Fall.

GloRilla’s home state of Tennessee is known for being home to several prestigious HBCUs such as Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Meharry Medical College, and LeMoyne-Owen College. Even a simple post of a picture of her in HBCU gear does a lot to further promote black institutions and keep them further relevant to younger audiences.

GloRilla wasn't the only artist to grace the stage at Alabama State's homecoming this year Rappers Boosie Badazz and Young Nudy also gave electrifying performances, making the event one to remember. Homecoming season continues on this week with schools such as Tuskegee, Jackson State, Grambling and Southern joining in on the festivities!

