The Vegas Golden Knights hit the road as they face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Blues prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights enter the game sitting at 29-14-4 on the year, which places them in first place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have lost four straight. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 23-21-4 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Central Division. That places them just one point out of a playoff spot.

These two teams faced each other in their last games, with the last game being in Vegas. The Blues took the early lead on a goal from Brayden Schenn, but Tomas Hertl would tie the game. Still, the Blues would take the lead into the second period. In the second period, goals by Jake Neighbours and Cam Fowler would extend the lead for the Blues, leading 4-2 after two periods of play. In the third, Jack Eichel scored, and then Pavel Dorofeyev scored with just 30 seconds left in the game to tie it up. This would lead to overtime and then a shootout, where the Blues would win the game.

Here are the Golden Knights-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Blues Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -134

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel leads the top line for the Golden Knights while leading the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 46 assists, good for 58 total points. He is joined on the top line by Mark Stone. Stone is third on the team in points, coming in with 12 goals and 27 assists. Further, he has three goals and 11 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev has 15 goals and 15 assists.

Meanwhile, Shea Theodore is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with five goals and 38 assists, with 16 assists on the power play. Further, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev have been solid from the second line. Hertl is fourth on the team in points, having 16 goals and 20 assists. Dorofeyev leads the team in goals with 20 goals and also has 10 assists.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jordan Kyrou leads the top line for the Blues, while also leading the team in goals and points. He comes into the game with 20 goals and 21 assists, good for 41 points. Kyrou has scored five goals and added six assists on the power play as well. He is joined on the line by Brayden Schenn. Schenn has 11 goals and 18 assists. The line is rounded out by Dylan Holloway, who has 15 goals and 21 assists, sitting second on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Robert Thomas leads the second line and is third on the team in points while leading the team in assists. He has 11 goals and 24 assists on the year. Thoma is joined by Jake Neighbours on the second line. Neighbours comes in with 13 goals and 11 assists on the year, good for 24 points. He also has scored five times on the power play this year. Finally, Pavel Buchnevich is playing on the third line, while sitting fourth on the team in points. He has 11 goals and 19 assists.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal. He is 13-17-3 on the year with a .898 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average. Binnington has been up-and-down as of late. In his last four starts, he is 2-2-0. Further, he has two games in the last four giving up two or fewer goals with a save percentage over .930.

The Blues will be expecting to face Ilya Samsonov in goal for the Golden Knights. He is 11-6-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has struggled in his last two starts, giving up nine goals and taking a loss in each of them.

Final Golden Knights-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. Still, they have had goaltending issues, and Ilay Samsonov has not been playing well. Overall, the Golden Knights are eighth in the NHL in goals-against per game, while they are fourth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.38. Meanwhile, the Blues have scored just 2.83 goals per game this year, but have averaged over four goals per game in their last ten games, scoring 48 goals in the last ten games. Further, they are 16th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Blues have been the better team as of late, and get the win on home ice.

Final Golden Knights-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (+112)