The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to take on the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Jets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Vegas is sixth in the NHL in goals per game. They average 3.50 goals per game, and they have the sixth-highest shot percentage in the league. Along with that, the Golden Knights are the fifth-best team on the power play. No matter the situation, Vegas seems to find a way to find the back of the net. Vegas is also 10th in shots per game in the NHL. If the Golden Knights can have a good offensive game, they will be able to skate away with a road win.

Adin Hill is expected to start in net for the Golden Knights Thursday night. He is the better goaltender for Vegas, and they will need him to have a big game in this one. Hill is 12-4-2 on the season, which is seventh-best in the NHL. He also allows just 2.65 goals per game while owning a save percentage of .905. In his last five games, Hill has allowed just eight goals. If Hill can have a good game Thursday night, the Golden Knights will be able to win.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Winnipeg is one of the best teams in the NHL this season. They had an excellent start to the season, and they are 10-3-0 at home. The Jets are coming off a win over the Boston Bruins, and they scored eight goals in that game. Winnipeg is fourth in the NHL with 3.70 goals per game, and they have the third-best shot percentage. Their ability to score is a massive reason why they are off to such a good start. In fact, eight of their nine losses have come when the Jets score less than four goals. Winnipeg is the only team with 20 or more wins, and that is because of their scoring.

The Jets are expected to start Connor Hellebuyck in net Thursday night. Hellebuyck is one of the best in the NHL. He is first in the NHL with a record of 18-5-0, second in the NHL with 2.09 goals allowed per game, and tied for second with a .927 save percentage. Hellebuyck has been playing well all season, and this game should be no different. If he can keep the Golden Knights to at most three goals, the Jets will be in good position to win this game.

Final Golden Knights-Jets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game, but something is going to give. Both teams can score, and both teams have excellent goaltenders in net. With that said, I am going to bet on the team with the better goaltender. I am expecting the Connor Hellebuyck to make a couple more saves, and lead the Jets to a win. I will take the Jets to win this game straight up.

Final Golden Knights-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-134)