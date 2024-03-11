It is a Pacific Division battle as the Vegas Golden Knights face the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Kraken prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Golden Knights come into the game sitting at 34-23-7 on the year, good for a tie for third in the Pacific Division. They have struggled as of late, winning just three of their last ten games overall. Last time out thye faced the Red Wings. The Golden Knights scored in the first period to take the lead as Pavel Dorofeyev scored first, and then Jonathan Marchessault added a goal to make it 2-0. The Red Wings would get a goal back to make it 2-1 before the end of the period. After a scoreless second, the Red Wings tied the game in the third. The Golden Knights would score again to make it 3-2, but once again the Red Wings would tie it up. Marchessault would score to give the Golden Knights the lead and then added an empty netter to complete his hat-trick and give the Golden Knights the 5-3 win.
Meanwhile, the Kraken comes in at 28-24-11 on the year, sitting fifth in the Pacific Division. They have won four of their last six, but the last time out would fall to the Winnipeg Jets. After the first two periods would go scoreless, the Jets scored in the third on a Mark Scheifele goal. Adam Lowry would add a goal, and then Nikolaj Ehlers would add an empty net goal. Meanwhile, Laurent Brossoit stopped all 17 shots he faced as the Jets beat the Kraken 3-0.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Kraken Odds
Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+172)
Moneyline: -142
Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline: +118
Over: 5.5 (-138)
Under: 5.5 (+112)
How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Kraken
Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Golden Knights come into the game 14th in the NHL in goals per game at 3.17. Jonathan Marchessault leads the way in terms of goals and points this year. He comes in with 3532 goals this year and 21 assists, good for 56 total points. He also has six goals and seven assists on the power play. While the Golden Knights are still without Mark Stone, they did get Jack Eichel back. Eichel comes into the game with 19 goals on the year, and 28 assists, sitting third on the team with 47 total points. He also has seven goals and seven assists on the power play this year.
William Karlsson has also been solid this year. He has 22 goals and 21 assists on the year, with five goals and seven assists on the power play. He also has played in just 52 of the team's 64 games this year. Rounding out the top-scoring options are Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson comes in with 14 goals and 25 assists, while Barbashev has 14 goals and 23 assists on the year.
The Golden Knights have not had as much success on the power play, sitting 20th in the NHL with a 19.2 percent success rate. They are also 14th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 80.1 percent success rate.
Adin Hill is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 16-8-2 on the year with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. His goals-against average is 12th in the NHL while his save percentage is tied for fifth in the NHL. He has not been great this month so far. He has a .882 save percentage 3.75 goals against average and a 1-2 record so far in March.
Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kraken sit 28th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring just 2.71 goals per game this year. Leading the team in goals and points this year is Jared McCann. McCann comes in with 27 goals on the year and has added 25 assists, giving him 52 points. He has been solid on the power play, with nine goals and seven assists on the year. Joining him in putting up points is Oliver Bjorkstrand. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 29 assists, good for a tie for second on the team in points this year. Further, he has added six power-play goals this year.
Meanwhile, the Kraken get some help on the offensive side of the ice from the blue line. Vince Dunn is tied for second on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 34 assists on the year, good for 45 total points. Further, he has four goals and 11 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top-scoring options for the Kraken are Eeli Tolvanen and Jordan Eberle. Eberle has 14 goals and 23 assists, good for 37 points, while Tolvanen has 15 goals and 18 assists, good for 37 points.
The Kraken is a middle-of-the-pack power-play team, sitting 17th in the NHL with a 21.0 percent success rate this year. Meanwhile, they are 16th in the NHL on the penalty kill, coming in with a 79.3 percent success rate this year.
Joey Daccord is expected to be in the goal for the Kraken. He is 17-13-10 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Both of those marks are top ten in the NHL. He is coming off a solid performance but did take the loss. Davvord stopped 31 of 33 shots, good for a .935 save percentage, but the Kraken were shutout and he took the loss in the game.
Final Golden Knights-Kraken Prediction & Pick
The Golden Knights need to start putting together wins if they are going to make a playoff run. The playoffs are most likely out of reach for the Kraken at this point, but if they get hot, they could get back into it as well. Still, the Golden Knights are the much better team here. The Kraken are struggling to score, while the Golden Knights have a great offensive unit. Unless Joey Daccord can be nearly flawless, it will be hard for the Kraken to get the win in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Golden Knights-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-142)