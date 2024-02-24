While the PGA Tour is currently garnering the attention of most Golf fans, action has similarly been heating up in the Asian Tour. At the moment, the International Series Oman is ongoing, and one of the players participating is Peter Uihlein.
Uihlien, a familiar face in the PGA and European scene, ranked T3 following Friday's action. To get there, however, the 34-year-old managed an impressive feat…and involved getting his shoes wet.
Uihlien's tee shot heading into his second-round 66 somehow ended up in a watery part of the beach in Oman. For most golfers, that would already be a sign of trouble. However, for a seasoned pro like Uihlien, it would be no problem. Stepping on the sand, he swung the ball successfully back on the grass.
On the fairway once again, Uihlien's third attempt fell short of the green and in front of a sand bunker, forcing him to hit it way past the hole. Still, Uhilien managed to avoid a bogey by scoring the putt around 30 feet out.
The 34-year-old was seen grinning after saving his par, even tipping his cap off and bowing to culminate his spectacular feat. (clip via The Asian Tour's official X/Twitter account)
The Asian Tour may not be as spectated as the other tours, but it boasts plenty of talent as well. Playing against Peter Uihlien in Oman are a number of LIV Golf players. All in all, with moments such as Uihlien's making rounds around the internet, more fans will surely start following the tournaments to witness the stellar play going on.