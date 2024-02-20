The Masters Tournament is getting closer.

The 2024 Masters is just around the corner. It is scheduled to be held as usual at Augusta National, beginning on April 11. While that is still months away, it is already generating plenty of attention since it is the first major of the year. The interest in the tournament also spiked up Monday when the unofficial list of the field for the grand event was released.

Also revealed in the scorecards shared by Augusta National for the 2024 version of the Masters is a minor change in one of the holes (h/t Stephen Hennessey of Golf Digest).

“Augusta National shared its scorecard for 2024 today. The only noticeable difference appears to be the club adding 10 yards to the second hole by pushing the tees back and left.”

More attention will be given to the cast of players who will be battling it out against each other for the right to wear the Green Jacket. Among those expected to play at the 2024 Masters is no other than the reigning and defending champ himself, Jon Rahm, despite him leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Also qualified for the tournament are US Open, The Open, and PGA champions from 2019 to 2023 as well as winners of the Players Championship from 2022 to 2024.

Moreover, the top 50 ranked players on the Official World Golf Rankings a week before the 2024 Masters Tournament are qualified to compete.

Some of the favorites to win at Augusta National according to the 2024 Masters Tournament odds are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and Rahm.