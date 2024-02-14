Tiger Woods knows what he will do with Sun Day Red logo if he wins another major

Tiger Woods probably knows he will not have many more opportunities to win another major championship as he constantly weathers injury problems. With the introduction of his new apparel brand, Sun Day Red, one can assume the legend is already looking ahead to his second act in life. But Woods' athletic and business plans are very much intertwined.

“Tiger said that if he wins a 16th major, they’ll add a stripe and change the SDR logo which has 15 stripes for 15 majors,” TWLEGION posted on X. The 48-year-old's last title win, the 2019 Masters, provided fans with one of the most remarkable and unexpected moments in golf history. Another unforeseen major victory could produce an even bigger jolt through the sports world.



And obviously, Sun Day Red would look to capitalize on the potential milestone achievement. Woods is partnering up with TaylorMade Golf to bring this brand to the public. His monumental split with Nike is allowing him to leave his own unique imprint in the clothing industry with this venture.

🚨Tiger said that if he wins a 16th major, they’ll add a stripe and change the SDR logo which has 15 stripes for 15 majors. Now watch this video again – I believe one of the best pieces of Tiger social content in the last decade. pic.twitter.com/xxW1lUguJy — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 14, 2024

The name Sun Day Red comes from Woods' proclivity to wear the color of the same name on the final day of a tournament- Sunday. The former Stanford Cardinals alum shows his school spirit and in turn red has become his signature look during his storied career. Now, it will add even more zeros to his colossal net worth.

Winning this year would help the brand grow rapidly. Tiger Woods is set to make his 2024 PGA Tour debut in the Genesis Invitational this week (Feb. 15-18), which he is also hosting. This will be a crucial first step towards him contending for a major this year and starting Sun Day Red on a positive note.