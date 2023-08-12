Sam Burns clearly has had a fine year as he is competing in the FedEx Cup playoffs, and he is hoping to take advantage of that status by making a a startling run in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After a couple of ordinary rounds to start the tournament — 73 and 70 — Burns came back to life with a round of three-under 67 on moving day that included a shocking hole in one.

DUNKED THE ACE 😱 What a shot from Sam Burns 👏 pic.twitter.com/2cveJ2uLFB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2023

SAM BURNS DUNKS IT pic.twitter.com/ro98CE8IiF — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) August 12, 2023

Burns came through with his ace on the par-3 11th hole, and while any hole in one is a memorable shot, Burns had the rarest kind of ace. He flew the ball straight into the hole, and the ball actually stayed inside the circle.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Burns dunked his shot, and it allowed him to get back to even par for the tournament. He is a long way from contending, as Taylor Moore and Lucas Glover were both 14 under par in the late stages of the third round, while Max Homa, Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood were all chasing the leaders with scores of 11 under par.

Sam Burns threw his hole-in-one ball to lucky fan @FedExChamp Gotta love it @SamBurns66 👏pic.twitter.com/H0mYtT3kwg — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 12, 2023

While it appears that Burns is not going to get back into contention in the first of the three FedEx playoff tournaments, he struck the kind of shot that both he and other players will remember for a long time. Most holes in one either hit the green and take a couple of skips before rolling into the hole, or hit past the hole, check up and roll into the back portion of the hole.

Burns threw the ball into the crowd, and he will certainly buy drinks for his fellow professionals — the traditional celebration for those who score an ace in their competitive round.