Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback knows what it takes to be a champion — and the lows one goes through in the journey to the top. That can also be said about Rory McIlroy, who has finally ended a long major drought and in the process, secured an extremely rare golfing accomplishment.

The three-time Super Bowl champion, whose Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in last February's Super Bowl, gave a shoutout to McIlroy with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Congrats!!@McIlroyRory,” the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player wrote after McIlroy further cemented his place among the greats of the sport with his latest victory.

Rory McIlroy has finally completed a career slam

The Northern Irishman won the 2025 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, via a nerve-wracking playoff battle with Justin Rose. McIlroy had a chance to win it without going through a playoff, but he missed a putt for a bogey on the 18th hole, giving Rose a chance to win the green jacket in the playoffs.

After four rounds, McIlroy and Rose were tied at 11-under 277. McIlroy had quite a rollercoaster day, beginning the fourth round with a double bogey and another on the 13th hole. But McIlroy also recorded six birdies to help him weather Rose, who shot a 66 in the final round.

But the green jacket was ultimately awarded to McIlroy, as he made a birdie in the first hole in the playoffs.

Patrick Reed finished third at the Masters with a 9-under while Scottie Scheffler ended his title defense with an 8-under after firing a 29 in the final round. Meanwhile, Sungjae Im and Bryson DeChambeau tied for fifth with 7-under on their scorecards. DeChambeau started the day trailing McIlroy by only two shots but faded in the fourth round with four bogeys and a double bogey against only three birdies.

Prior to Sunday, the last time McIlroy won a major was way back at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla. With his Masters win, he became just the sixth man ever to collect all major titles and the first one to do it since Tiger Woods accomplished that achievement in 2000.