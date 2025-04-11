The second round at The Masters is well underway, and a recent major champion is threatening the lead. Bryson DeChambeau had an incredible day on Friday, finishing his round one shot off the lead. After he made a par on the 18th hole, DeChamebeau reached into his bag and made one patron's day at The Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau made this young patron's day 🥹 DeChambeau finishes his second round in second place at #theMasters. pic.twitter.com/90Pt3IOM2q — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

DeChambeau reaches into his golf bag, pulls out a sharpie, signs his golf ball, and flips it to a young fan in the front row. Cutting class, heading to The Masters, and catching a ball from Bryson DeChambeau? Not a bad Friday for the youngster. He is also wearing a Kiawah Island polo, so things are looking up for the young golfer.

This is a part of DeChambeau's concerted effort to be more in touch with the fans. In his younger years, DeChambeau was most known for slow play, his ridiculous hats, and berating cameramen. But since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, he has built a YouTube empire and gotten more in touch with the fans.

That can be seen through the crowd reaction when DeChambeau toppled Rory McIlroy at last year's U.S. Open. Unlike the Masters' crowd, Open crowds are known to be partisan. And instead of backing the fan-favorite McIlory, there was a much bigger split than many expected. His change of tune has worked on fans, and moments like this are why.

DeChambeau will be in one of the last groups off the tee on Saturday and may have the patrons behind him after this move. McIlroy is in contention, as is European Ryder Cup star Justin Rose. The American crowd may get behind one of the only Americans in the top five.

The Masters continues on Saturday with the third round, and a champion will be crowned on Sunday.