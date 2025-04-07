The Masters Tournament is almost here. On the Monday of tournament week, August National Chairman Fred Ridley made a big announcement. Tiger Woods and the Masters are teaming up to build a nine-hole course at a local public track near Augusta National.

Chairman Ridley announced Augusta National Golf Club and @TigerWoods will partner to build a @TGRFound Learning Lab in Augusta, Ga. In addition, Woods will design a new, 9-hole short course as part of the renovation of Augusta Municipal Golf Course, commonly known as The Patch. — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2025

This news will provide two places for new golfers of all ages to play in Augusta National's backyard. While Augusta is celebrated as one of the greatest courses in the world, it is also among the most private. Building facilities for local families to learn the game is key to keeping the tournament alive forever.

Woods released a statement about the announcement on Monday. “Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to serve its surrounding community is truly special. My passion for education and golf dates back a long time, as does my relationship with Augusta. This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and deliver meaningful educational programming and access to fun and affordable golf.”

Tiger Woods is putting his stamp on Augusta forever

Woods is not playing at The Masters this year while recovering from an Achilles injury. But the five-time champion made his way into the headlines to start the week. His rise is responsible for the incredible growth of golf across the country and now, he is giving back to the Augusta community.

Augusta National released the master plan for Augusta Municipal Golf Course, which includes Woods' short course and learning lab. They also have a space dedicated to the local First Tee chapter in the plans.

The master plan for Augusta Municipal Golf Course, commonly known as The Patch. pic.twitter.com/xt5chRYct1 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2025

Augusta Municipal Golf Course will be reopening in 2026 after extensive renovations that include Woods' designs. Augusta National changes its course every year, adding length and changing greens each year. They are putting some of that money and energy into building up the public golf scene around their iconic club.

The Masters will tee off on Thursday for the 89th time at iconic Augusta National. While Woods will not be there, the patrons will be out and cheering on the best players in the world for what should be an excellent tournament. Maybe one day, they'll cheer on an Augusta native who learned at this facility, announced on Monday.