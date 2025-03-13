The PGA Tour is making its flagship stop this week at The Players Championship. Once again, some of the biggest names in golf will not be at the tournament. Brooks Koepka and LIV Golf are in Singapore for their event, starting Thursday night. Before the event, Koepka spoke about the possibility of re-joining the PGA Tour.

“I've got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we'll see what happens,” Koepka said, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. “I don't know where I'm going, so I don't know how everybody else does.”

Schlabach says that Koepka's contract is believed to run through the 2026 season. But the reality is that no one knows for sure how long the LIV Golf contracts run besides the player and league. But PGA Tour legend Fred Couples stirred the pot recently with comments implying Koepka wants to return.

All LIV Golf players were banned from PGA Tour competition once they jumped ship. So not only would Koepka have to wait out the end of his contract, but he would have to work with the Tour to return. Recently, PGA Tour leadership met with LIV Golf leadership and President Trump at the White House hoping to work through a deal.

Brooks Koepka can continue to win majors even on LIV Golf

LIV Golf players are not eligible for Official World Golf Ranking points. That means that it is more difficult for those players to qualify for major championships. But Koepka, a winner of five majors, does not have that problem. He secured qualification into majors through May of 2028 with his PGA Championship win in 2023.

When major championship season begins this year, Koepka will be among the top names mentioned. He has had close calls at The Masters before and should be among the favorites for the US Open due to his incredible driving ability. LIV Golf has produced other major winners as well, namely Bryson DeChambeau at last year's US Open.

There should be a day soon when LIV Golf players and PGA Tour golfers play on the same tour. Whatever the name of that tour is, Koepka will be one of the biggest selling points. His reach to common sports fans through his majors and Barstool podcast appearances has made him a household name. That is what LIV Golf was hoping to bring with him when he joined, but it has not resulted in great television ratings.