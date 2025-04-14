Rory McIlroy has won The Masters, beating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to win his first Green Jacket. It puts him in an exclusive group as one of six players ever to complete the career Grand Slam. The 35-year-old from Hollywood, Northern Ireland, got a special message from Hollywood, California. McIlroy's ‘Happy Gilmore 2' co-star Adam Sandler sent him a special message through Instagram after the win.

“Way to goooooo grand slammer!!!! We all love you buddy!!!!!” Sandler posted, signing the message from Happy. The image is of McIlroy and Sandler on the set of Happy Gilmore 2. The comedy star is, fittingly, wearing a green jacket. But not that Green Jacket.

Just like the original, Happy Gilmore 2 will feature cameos from PGA Tour professionals and other celebrities. Travis Kelce is in the film, as are Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas. McIlroy will be one of the stars of the film, as he is one of the stars of the golf world.

The Masters completes McIlroy's decade-long quest to complete the Grand Slam. It took an extra hole, as he was tied with Justin Rose after missing a short putt on the 18th hole. The Ryder Cup teammates went back to the 18th tee to start the sudden-death playoff, which McIlroy won with an incredible birdie.

Happy Gilmore 2 will drop on Netflix on July 25th, 2025. That is just one week after The Open Championship ends the major championship season. If McIlroy grabs one more before that season ends, his star will be shining even brighter than it is now. But with the star-studded cast Sandler has assembled, he is almost assured another major before the film premieres.

Now that we know who won the Green Jacket in real life, who will win the Gold Jacket in Happy Gilmore 2?