Rory McIlroy finally did it. He finally captured his first green jacket at the 2025 Masters Tournament. Years of heartbreak, close calls and missed chances finally were worth it. His victory over Justin Rose on the first playoff hole at Augusta National Golf Club cemented his legacy. McIlroy finally completed his career Grand Slam, and Nike congratulated him on their X, formerly Twitter, account Sunday evening.

“Four majors made @McIlroyRory great. Completing a career Grand Slam, legendary,” posted Nike on the social media platform.

The victory was the 44th of McIlroy's career, and he became the sixth golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam. Making the win even sweeter is that he is the first European golfer to ever accomplish that feat. History was made on Sunday, and McIlroy finally conquered the miscues that had haunted in him so many times in the past at Augusta. Now that McIlroy has finally conquered the Masters, how will he move forward? Are more major victories in his sights?

Rory McIlroy finally conquers ghosts of Masters past

When Scottie Scheffler put the green jacket on McIlroy for the first time, the emotion was still very apparent. It could be seen clean as day when he finally sunk the tournament-winning putt on the 73rd hole of the 2025 Masters. The roar of not only the crowd, but from the Irishman as well, showed just how much exorcising this demon meant to him. The celebrations afterward, especially with his wife and daughter, must have been sweeter than any other win that McIlroy has notched throughout his career.

Each of the three majors left on the schedule have already been captured by the 35-year-old. That doesn't mean that winning any one of them will mean any less. Now that he has a green jacket in his closet, it feels as if a weight has been lifted off McIlroy's shoulders. His game and the Masters finally clicked. Although his final round 73 wasn't the most dominant of wins, it made his victory on the extra hole mean that much more. Now, the focus undoubtedly turns to the next major: the 107th PGA Championship next month.