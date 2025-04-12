The 2025 Masters Tournament has been quite a ride through three rounds. And on Saturday, there is a new player atop the leaderboard after two days of seeing Justin Rose's name at the No. 1 spot. After three days, it's Rory McIlroy who is enjoying the view from the top position, though, World No. 1 and defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is still in the race.

Scheffler, however, will need a lot on Sunday to overcome the challenges and get his third green jacket in this tournament. After shooting a 68 in the first round, Scheffler fired a 71 on Friday and then carded a 72 on Saturday. Overall, he is seven strokes back of McIlroy, who has a 12-under after back-to-back 66 on Friday and Saturday.

“I think you always notice what's on the leaderboard, but for instance, Rory got off to a great start, but I just told myself we're 39, 40 holes into this golf tournament,” Scheffler said in response when asked about his thoughts on McIlroy's performance in the tournament, thus far (h/t the Masters).

“It's not nearly over. I can't control what anybody else is doing out there. I'll pay attention, but it's not going to change how I play the golf course ultimately.”

Asked if he thinks “differently” when it's the Northern Irishman who's leading the field, Scheffler said that he always tries to stay focused on himself and the course instead of paying mind to others.

“I don't think so. I think what's most important for me out there is I'm trying to battle the golf course,” Scottie Scheffler shared.

“I'm playing against myself and the golf course out there. I can't control what other people are doing. It doesn't matter to me who's on top of the leaderboard. I try to shoot the lowest score that I can shoot on a given day, and today apparently that was only even par.”

In Round 2, Scheffler had two birdies and two bogeys to go 5-under on the day. He admitted that he “just couldn't really get anything going.”

The 28-year-0ld Scheffler made the cut in all of his previous six starts in the 2025 PGA Tour season but is still chasing his first win of the campaign.