The Masters Tournament is just a week away and that means players are heading to Augusta National for practice rounds. Former champion Patrick Reed made his first trip of the season recently and had one thing in mind. Augusta National was in the path of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in September. Reed gave the media the latest on the Helene damage at The Masters.

“I heard obviously that with the awful hurricane that came through that they lost a ton of trees,” Reed said before LIV Golf Miami, per SI's Bob Harig. “I was expecting it to look a lot different and play a little different, right? Because with less trees it might play different[ly].”

Reed continued, “There’s definitely some trees gone, some areas that were really, really thick, and now you can see a little more through them. But the actual playability of the golf course hasn’t changed. All the trees that come into play, all the trees down the edges of the fairways … all those are still there. All of those that are in the way.”

The Masters is slated to go on without a hitch despite Helene's damage on the course. Reed says the course will still be difficult, which is not surprising considering the history of the course. But it is good for fans to hear that the tournament should look the same on television.

When the hurricane rolled through, it dropped two trees onto the 16th green. The iconic par three now has an entirely new green that Reed detailed. “I mean, it’s still the same diabolical fun green. Obviously, the people who have been there are going to see a bit of a difference, but the playability to me didn’t really change at all.”

The Masters begins on Thursday, April 10, in Augusta, Georgia.