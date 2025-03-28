Unlike team sports, golf provides more unique, insightful moments for an athlete. It is an individual sport where one's mental state is challenged just as much as one's physical gifts. Gary Woodland is the perfect example of this.

Woodland underwent brain surgery in September of 2023 to remove a benign tumor. He had experienced seizures, migraines, and other symptoms. That prompted the PGA Tour pro to undergo a craniectomy, where a portion of his skull was removed to access the tumor.

It took some time, of course, for the 40-year-old pro to return to the game he loved. Return he has.

Woodland carded a 6-under 64 on Friday to climb 32 places on the leaderboard. As of this writing, he sits tied for fourth, four shots behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler tied the Memorial Park course record earlier in the day with an 8-under 62.

Woodland knows it will not be an easy feat catching the 2-time Masters champion. But if he keeps playing like he did on Friday, anything is possible. He closed his round with five birdies in six holes, including five in a row.

“That was nice, I needed that. I haven't had a run like that,” Woodland said after his round.

“I birdied three in a row yesterday, I kind of got excited because I haven't done that. Birdied six out of seven there in the middle. The only par I had was a three-putt for par. So it was nice. I've been knocking on the door for a little while, and it's nice to see some results.”

The four-time PGA Tour winner had a solid start to his 2025 season. He finished three consecutive top-25 finishes at the Sony Open, Pebble Beach, and Phoenix Open. But since that time, he missed three cuts and finished tied for 47th at the Valspar Championship.

Earlier this year, Woodland was named the PGA Tour's Courage Award winner.

“Gary’s journey has been well documented and the fact that he has overcome so many challenges associated with his initial diagnosis is nothing short of miraculous,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan in February.

He continues to provide inspiration for golf fans and the public as a whole.

Now Gary Woodland will set his sights on winning another tournament, as he'll be in one of the last groups going out on Saturday.